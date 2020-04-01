Realtors transition to online showings

Global  

The impacts of COVID-19 aren't known since real estate collects numbers on a month to month basis.

The pandemic is taking a toll on our economy.

Right now, millions of americans are without work.

But some businesses are affected more than others.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins is looking into the housing market and spoke with a rochester realtor about what he's experiencing.

Good morning madelyne.

Brooke and tyler.

As of right now, realty growth incorporated in rochester isn't seeing a huge decline when it comes to the house buying market.

However, realtor tanner nordlund tells me if covi?19 is impacting the number of houses on the market, it hasn't shown up in the data just yet.

That's because real estate collects numbers on a month to month basis.

But he says what is changing a lot is the number of showings.

Most realtors are changing to virtual showings instead of in person or holding open houses.

Realty growth incorporated posted this on their facebook page, reassuring clients that safety is their number one priority.

Nordlund tells me most of the concerns are coming from sellers who are hestitant to allow people in their "usually when a home is active, it's allowed to be shown or it should be shown, you can't just deny a showing just because.

Current rules that are in place right now, a home can be active on the market, but you can deny the showing because of covid if the seller's concerned.

Nordlund tells me it's still a little early to tell how sales will go in the future with this pandemic, but he's remaining hopeful.

Live in rochester.

Thank you madelyne.

Realtors are encouraging their buyers to look at fewer houses right now and only focus on




