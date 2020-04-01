National Census Day: Why the census is important

Global  

Today is National Census Day!

Everyone is asked to fill out their questionnaire.

You can complete it by mail, online, or over the phone.

For every person counted, Nevada could get $2,000 each year for 10 years.

The money goes towards helping the community.

We have much more information on KTNV.com/Census2020

