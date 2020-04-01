National Census Day: Why the census is important now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published National Census Day: Why the census is important Today is National Census Day! Everyone is asked to fill out their questionnaire. You can complete it by mail, online, or over the phone. For every person counted, Nevada could get $2,000 each year for 10 years. The money goes towards helping the community. We have much more information on KTNV.com/Census2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend National Census Day: Why the census is important EVERYONE IS ASKED TO FILL OUTTHEIR QUESTIONARIE.YOU CAN COMPLETE IT BY MAIL...ON- LINE OR OVER THE PHONE.FOR EVERY PERSON COUNTED,NEVAAAADA NEVADA COULD GET 2THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR FOR TENYEARS! THE MONEY GOESTOWARD HELPING THE COMMUNITY.





