YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:40s - Published YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare Alan Holstrup, the president of the YMCA of Metropoitan Los Angeles, spoke to DeMarco Morgan about what the organization is doing to help during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chad Nico Hiu RT @KevinWashYMCA: YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of LA/OC ⁦@ymc… 2 hours ago Rich Gardner So #veryproud of our local @DunelandYMCA for continually helping our neighbors and community.… https://t.co/uHAtQqtTqt 4 hours ago Kevin Washington YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of LA/OC… https://t.co/VJJk0rPLz5 10 hours ago Buzzybuzz New post (YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare) has been published on BuzzyBuzz -… https://t.co/1AujXuE266 10 hours ago Buzzybuzz New post (YMCA Pitching In To Help With Food, Blood Drives, Childcare) has been published on BuzzyBuzz -… https://t.co/GBhQ4tm8ZW 11 hours ago