Getting the Care You Need With Telemedicine

Just because you cannot visit your doctor at the office does not mean you should skip receiving medical care.

Telemedicine is a great way to virtually receive medical assessments from the safety of your home.

The federal government has temporarily expanded telemedicine services for Medicare beneficiaries to cover their costs associated with the service.

Luke Stecker, President of Great Lakes Medicare Solutions, joins us to explain what medicare can do for you during these times, and how accessing medical assistance is still an option.

Contact Luke 262-358-8734 for a one on one consultation or, join Luke on your Road to Medicare now conveniently being brought to your home virtually.

Join on Facebook or the GLMedicareSolutions website.

The Road to Medicare continues virtually on Fridays starting April 3, 10, and 17 from 10:00-11:00am and on Mondays starting on the 6, 13, and 20 from 6:00-7:00pm.

The Road to Medicare is an educational event with no plan details or costs.

For anyone looking to learn more about Medicare, when to apply, what your options on Medicare and is educational only.

You can simply go to Facebook and search Great Lakes Medicare Solutions and register for an event.

Or, our website www.GLMedicareSolutions.com by going to events and selecting a date which works for you.

You can also schedule free one-on-one consultations, request free quotes, and even explore plans yourself if you’d like.

Great Lakes Medicare Solutions is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

