Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump: Boris Johnson's coronavirus approach could have been very catastrophic

Trump: Boris Johnson's coronavirus approach could have been very catastrophic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump: Boris Johnson's coronavirus approach could have been very catastrophic

Trump: Boris Johnson's coronavirus approach could have been very catastrophic

Donald Trump has said the UK’s early approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak would have been “very catastrophic” if Boris Johnson had not decided to change tack.

The US president suggested the Prime Minister had looked to “ride out” the virus in an approach that would have caused “a lot of death”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Haitch7

Haitch7 STAY HOME SAVE LIVES What a cheek. This is the man who said it was a hoax up until a few weeks ago. Shut up Donny and buy some ventilato… https://t.co/PSv4DtbEMd 1 minute ago

LlareggubHall

Hugo First RT @PickardJE: Dr Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator: "There are 8,000 ventilators in the UK..... .....if you tra… 1 minute ago

ValerieRooney1

Outlaw McBot RT @peterjukes: Trump now dumping on Johnson "UK’s early approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak would have been “very catastrophic”… 1 minute ago

mick4mick4

mick hughes 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰🇪🇺 #FBPE#ProEU RT @premnsikka: The Death Squad: Donald Trump said Boris Johnson's abandoned plan for creating "herd immunity" to the coronavirus in the UK… 4 minutes ago

hilaryhendy

Hilary Hendy RT @Shamils18: @BenJolly9 Donald Trump reveals Boris Johnson asked for ventilators! Gtech & other UK based ventilator manufacturers report… 4 minutes ago

judeblay

Judy Sweat Why does everyone stepping in to talk for Boris Johnson sound infinitely better and more articulate than him? I tho… https://t.co/DrEDnGJaTA 5 minutes ago

PickardJE

Jim Pickard Dr Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator: "There are 8,000 ventilators in the UK..... .....i… https://t.co/GnTpXWdPH0 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.