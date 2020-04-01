Global  

Sir Elton John's 'Living Room Concert for America' Raised $8 Million

Sir Elton John's 'Living Room Concert for America' Raised $8 Million According to 'Billboard,' the star-studded show, which aired in the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards over the weekend, reportedly raised nearly $8 million for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hour-long production encouraged viewers to support the two organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato and more performed songs from each of their respective homes.

