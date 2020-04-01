Sir Elton John's 'Living Room
Concert for America' Raised $8 Million According to 'Billboard,' the star-studded show,
which aired in the place of the iHeartRadio
Music Awards over the weekend, reportedly raised nearly $8 million
for Feeding America and
First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The hour-long production encouraged
viewers to support the two organizations
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish,
Dave Grohl, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello,
Demi Lovato and more performed songs
from each of their respective homes.
Sir Elton John