Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now

What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now

What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now

What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now According to Netflix, the docu-series is currently one of the top 10 streamed shows.

Here's what's happening with five of the personalities the show has introduced to the world.

If you haven't watched the series, there are some spoilers ahead.

Joe Exotic Joe Exotic remains in prison, serving a 22-year sentence.

He's filed a lawsuit against two federal agencies, seeking $94 million in damages.

Carole Baskin Baskin remains the head of Tampa, Florida's Big Cat Rescue.

She refutes the allegations regarding the disappearance of her first husband.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle Antle's exotic zoo in South Carolina remains open.

He has referred to the series as "sensationalized entertainment with paid participants.” Jeff Lowe Lowe continues to run the G.W.

Zoo in Oklahoma.

Rick Kirkham The former primetime journalist has cut ties with Joe Exotic and now lives in Norway.

His Facebook page says he works as a freelance journalist.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

felixbonet5

felixbonet @hopkins1_rick @artisanrox @FAIRImmigration @netflix I guess you are a Native American what tribe are you from. Oh… https://t.co/JXKt0wE47G 16 minutes ago

LRWonline

LRW Brands, like the cast of @LoveisBlindShow on @netflix, must find ways to overcome barriers and connect with people.… https://t.co/PaKOltGOUE 50 minutes ago

AGraham__

Alex Graham Fun fact: I’ve tried out for the voice/idol multiple times and had callbacks but one time last year i got a priorit… https://t.co/r6NYsCbX0x 2 hours ago

wahi_x

wahi RT @nisaafaizal: Here’s a solid proof how disconnected rich people are from the real world. Unifi, Netflix subscription, Coway and hantar a… 4 hours ago

janaka_x

janaka ⁷ 🖤 RT @peytonelz: so uh i dont fully know what it’s about from the trailer just like coming of age yada yada but if people don’t hype up Never… 5 hours ago

JimKilby

Jim Kilby RT @sinoia2: @JimKilby @baddgrl_ @realDonaldTrump @lesleyabravanel Checkout “pandemic” on a Netflix. A documentary prequel to what is happe… 7 hours ago

SamMcIntosh2

Sam McIntosh Anyway, the show Community is on Netflix now, it's from the guy who does Rick and Morty, it's tied for my favorite… https://t.co/KCiqalCDdT 7 hours ago

dazzammm

Darren Michaels @PureHClinic I keep asking my mp what help there is for people working from home. I'm still doing 37 hours a week a… https://t.co/vjxnaiqiYV 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.