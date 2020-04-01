What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now According to Netflix, the docu-series is currently one of the top 10 streamed shows.

Here's what's happening with five of the personalities the show has introduced to the world.

If you haven't watched the series, there are some spoilers ahead.

Joe Exotic Joe Exotic remains in prison, serving a 22-year sentence.

He's filed a lawsuit against two federal agencies, seeking $94 million in damages.

Carole Baskin Baskin remains the head of Tampa, Florida's Big Cat Rescue.

She refutes the allegations regarding the disappearance of her first husband.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle Antle's exotic zoo in South Carolina remains open.

He has referred to the series as "sensationalized entertainment with paid participants.” Jeff Lowe Lowe continues to run the G.W.

Zoo in Oklahoma.

Rick Kirkham The former primetime journalist has cut ties with Joe Exotic and now lives in Norway.

His Facebook page says he works as a freelance journalist.