Cape Coral lottery player wins Fantasy 5

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:36s
Cape Coral lottery player wins Fantasy 5

Cape Coral lottery player wins Fantasy 5

If you bought a ticket at the Publix location on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral, this just might be your lucky day.

0
Cape Coral lottery player wins Fantasy 5

DEPUTIES KICKED OFF THE BIRTHDAYPARADE WITH LIGHTS AND SIRENS.SOMEONE IN CAPE CORAL HAS A*LOT* OF MONEY THIS MORNING...AFTER WINNING THE FLORIDALOTTERY’S FANTASY FIVE.IF YOU BOUGHT A TICKET AT THEPUBLIX ON DEL PRADO BOULEVARD..CHECK THAT TICKET!THE WINNING NUMBERS ARE2...12...19..27..AND 35.IF THAT’S ON YOUR TICKET...YOU’VE JUST WON MORE THAN160-THOUSAND DOLLARS!YOU CAN SEE ALL OF YOUR WINNINGFLORIDA LOTTO NUMBERS RIGHT HEREON FOX 4-- WE ARE YOUR HOME FORTHE FLORIDA LO




