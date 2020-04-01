One of KC's biggest hospitals adding beds as it expects surge in COVID-19 cases Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:27s - Published 4 days ago One of KC's biggest hospitals adding beds as it expects surge in COVID-19 cases One of Kansas City biggest hospitals is adding more beds, anticipating a surge from the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend One of KC's biggest hospitals adding beds as it expects surge in COVID-19 cases MICHAEL: THE ST. LUKE’S HOSPITALOF KANSAS CITY IS ADDING 163MORE BEDS.ALMOST HALF OF THEM AREINTENSIVE CARE BEDS, ACCORDINGTO THE HOSPITAL.AND OTHER AREA FACILITIES ARECONSIDERING THE SAME THING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Dusty Likins RT @KMBCBianca: Hospitals are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases. @KCMikeMahoney reports venues like the Silverstein Eye Arena in Inde… 4 days ago Bianca Beltrán Hospitals are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases. @KCMikeMahoney reports venues like the Silverstein Eye Arena… https://t.co/kSAzbIVxL3 4 days ago Kris Ketz RT @kmbc: One of KC's biggest hospitals adding beds as COVID-19 crisis continues https://t.co/mo90x2y9fb 4 days ago KMBC One of KC's biggest hospitals adding beds as COVID-19 crisis continues https://t.co/mo90x2y9fb 4 days ago