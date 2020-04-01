Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Mexico’s top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies.

This was to help reduce risk of the coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.

It all started with an online message that went viral.

“Thank you China!!!” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesday night.

He linked his tweet to a local news report about the donated supplies.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation provided the gifts.

100,000 masks, 50,000 test kits and five respirators will arrived in Mexico midnight on Tuesday.