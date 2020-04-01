Fostering to Fight Loneliness

Monday through saturday.

For a complete list of mta bus routes and schedules... visit the mta website.

People around the globe are looking for ways to combat depression from isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic.

41nbc's peyton lewis, took a trip to a local animal shelter today to find out how animals are helping.

0:00-0:08 0:30-1:04 1:20-1:24 having to stay indoors, you might be experiencing a little loneliness.

Well, the furry friends at 'all about animals' in macon may be able to help.

'all about animals' is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless and unwanted animals.

And during the covid-19 pandemic, the shelter has reported seeing an increase in people fostering pets to combat loneliness.

Haylee robinson, a volunteer at 'all about animals', says although this has been hard for most people, it's had a wonderful impact on the dogs in the shelter.

"since people have been home, we have been having people ask and reach out and be like, "hey i'd love to foster, i'm home," and so it's been really great.

We've had some dogs get to go to foster, especially some dogs who have been kind of stuck here for a while."

The shelter currently has 50 dogs up for adoption.

The staff says they do not typically see foster situations very frequently, but right now, they have 9 dogs in foster homes.

The volunteers are happy the dogs are getting extra love and attention right now, but c1 3 b13 robinson says this does not change the shelter's mission.

"we're looking for adoptions, always.

I meant the shelter