HAWAII FIVE-0 Series Finale - Behind the scenes with the cast - After 10 seasons and 240 episodes, the popular Friday night crime drama, will conclude its successful TV run with a series finale.

In the finale, Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him.

Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.

The series finale of HAWAII FIVE - 0 airs Friday, April 3 at 9pm, ET/PT.