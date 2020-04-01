Global  

HAWAII FIVE-0 Series Finale - Behind the scenes with the cast

HAWAII FIVE-0 Series Finale - Behind the scenes with the cast

HAWAII FIVE-0 Series Finale - Behind the scenes with the cast

HAWAII FIVE-0 Series Finale - Behind the scenes with the cast - After 10 seasons and 240 episodes, the popular Friday night crime drama, will conclude its successful TV run with a series finale.

In the finale, Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him.

Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.

The series finale of HAWAII FIVE - 0 airs Friday, April 3 at 9pm, ET/PT.

AndrewC49713843

Andrew Copeland Just watched the series finale of Hawaii Five-0 can’t believe that it’s over!!! #hawaiifive0 #welldone #cbs 6 hours ago

ToneeRhianRose

Tonee Rhian Rose Watching the series finale of Hawaii Five-0. https://t.co/Y8xhVbD7Cl Gonna miss this show so much! 😭 https://t.co/cUGADkccKd 8 hours ago

RissiJC

Rissi ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ The Final Season: How All the Best Things End. Sharing some FEELS thoughts on Hawaii Five-0 the se… https://t.co/CNo4BB7aYr 9 hours ago

