Residents react to shelter-in-place order

At the point in ms cycle that drastic measures may be required and today is the day... we are announcing a shelter in place order that will go into effect friday at 5-p-m stay at home... that's the order from governor tate reeves late this afternoon.

What does it mean??

Residents are not supposed to leave home except for work at an "essential" business... or for an essential activity which include buying food and gas..

Or seeking medical treatment.

And bans all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.

Wtva's kayla thompson spoke with local residents about the order.

She joins us live with their reaction following this announcement.... residents in tupelo say they are happy the state is taking action to slow the spread... ."

Start pkg "if we're only leaving our homes to go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy or to go work if you are an essential employee like a healthcare worker this will be successful."

Governor reeves announced a shelter in place order for mississippians wednesday afternoon... and residents in tupelo didn't seem to have a problem with it... "in compliance with the civil authority we're going to obey the government and do what they ask us to do.... stay in place."

Some even see it as a positive... "i think it's time for us to spend time with family and spend quality time with each other."

Mayor jason shelton who's been vocal about the state's response over the past few weeks...was happy about the governor's announcement... "i wanna thank governor reeves for taking decisive and uniform action today will save lives across the state of mississippi and you know i've been critical of the governor but i wanna give credit where credit is due.

What he did today will save lives here in mississippi."

This order will start friday at 5 and go until monday april 20th at 8 a.m... restaurants will continue to serve only through curbside and delivery methods... but all non-essential businesses must close... and to a question about what is an essential business..the governor said this in the conference... "generally speaking if you're not listed in the order as essential or if you have to ask yourself whether you are or not you're probably not essential."

But governor reeves says what will be essential to this order being a success is everyone staying at home until april 20th... "it will not be long but we will get through this and open our state back up as soon as possible and as soon as our health experts tell me it is safe to do so."

For more information into the governor's order visit our website... live in tupelo, kt wtva 9 news... the governor said he