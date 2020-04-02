Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Russian Military Cargo Plane Brings Supplies To New York

Coronavirus Update: Russian Military Cargo Plane Brings Supplies To New York

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Russian Military Cargo Plane Brings Supplies To New York
Nations aroudn the world are coming together to fight the coronavirus crisis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KomakiKomomo

Komomo Komaki RT @Independent: Russian military plane jets out for US loaded with medical supplies to aid #coronavirus fight Find out more here ⬇️ http… 14 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Russian military plane jets out for US loaded with medical supplies to aid #coronavirus fight Find out more here… https://t.co/NyovwYS4Xb 16 hours ago

SandraMC007

Сандра @michaeldweiss Let me shut down this clown real quick, The Russian military convoy has arrived in Bergamo. Update:… https://t.co/ni7VBeKUgT 4 days ago

SammyZafar

Sammy Zafar RT @SandraMC007: @DionisCenusa @LaStampa Lemme shut down this clown real quick. The Russian military convoy has arrived in Bergamo. Updat… 5 days ago

SandraMC007

Сандра @DionisCenusa @LaStampa Lemme shut down this clown real quick. The Russian military convoy has arrived in Bergamo… https://t.co/q7qBqvaW67 5 days ago

yenirahma__

Yeni Rahmawati For Putin's admires, this is the update from Russia in facing Covid 19. How is the Russian Military Fighting the C… https://t.co/WzUGRuRNcL 5 days ago

DangerousGlobe

The Dangerous Globe RT @Russ_Warrior: The Russian military convoy has arrived in Bergamo. Update: #Russia sent also 700 medical ventilators (for ICU) to #Italy… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.