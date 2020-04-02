Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil

Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil

Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro's 'economy first' plan costs the president politically and puts lives at risk, analysts say.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JAMKVY

JAMKVY Guess there is SOMEONE SOMEWHERE actually worse at running a country than #BorisJohnson https://t.co/FWZqCeq3XX 2 days ago

marksul44

Mark Parkinson RT @Chris_G_Mofo: If there's a worse leader than Trump in the western hemisphere it may be #Brazil's Bolsonaro, this idiotic Mussolini of t… 2 days ago

Chris_G_Mofo

Christopher G If there's a worse leader than Trump in the western hemisphere it may be #Brazil's Bolsonaro, this idiotic Mussolin… https://t.co/kmyxT7lGxx 3 days ago

LyndaE222

Lyndia Edwards RT @CC_CRF: Will be interesting to see how Brazil fares in the Wuhan virus crisis with their "economy first" approach. Keep people working… 4 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil: https://t.co/uPeXxC1TAh #JairBolsonaro 5 days ago

Mucachi

Teddy Mucachi Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil https://t.co/yQA2ceG4vv via @YouTube 5 days ago

eliesian

Iain Lees S. America: "Deny and defy: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro's 'economy… https://t.co/r0YD38AayP 5 days ago

DMcintyre88

haggis RT @whatwouldiknow1: https://t.co/gbQbxIL8Xj. “Comments removed by Twitter for violating the social media company's new rules on contrad… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.