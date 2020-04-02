Christopher Meloni returning as 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler for new NBC show now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Christopher Meloni returning as 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler for new NBC show The actor starred on 'Law & Order: SVU' for the show's first 12 seasons before his character retired from the police force. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike RT @FOX61News: Attention, "Law & Order" fans! 🚨 Detective Elliot Stabler is back | Christopher Meloni's 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler retu… 11 hours ago FOX61 Attention, "Law & Order" fans! 🚨 Detective Elliot Stabler is back | Christopher Meloni's 'SVU' character Elliot Sta… https://t.co/dEw0rIrVVe 11 hours ago Kyle Horton RT @THR: Christopher Meloni is returning to his #LawandOrderSVU role of Elliot Stabler https://t.co/7x3x2Pore2 11 hours ago US105 New Country Christopher Meloni Returning As 'SVU' Character In New Series https://t.co/8fcCMpsX23 14 hours ago effinfun Christopher Meloni Is Returning as Detective Stabler in a 'Law and Order: SVU Spinoff' - The only cops I like are f… https://t.co/R9ZzIvhgr5 16 hours ago Mo. RT @9NEWS: Christopher Meloni's 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler returning in new NBC drama https://t.co/iSI5NFh4Hh 18 hours ago Norman Oliver RT @etnow: 🚨 Christopher Meloni is returning to TV and reprising his #SVU role! 🔥 https://t.co/o0TJjAGCZj 18 hours ago Elena RT @ABC10: Christopher Meloni's 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler returning in new NBC drama https://t.co/Vcz2EpQkH2 19 hours ago