Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn comes out to support film industry daily wage workers, watch Ashoke Pandit talking about it in this video.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigheSavita

Savita Dighe RT @BEINGKKHALID: After salman khan ajay sir is the only other actor iwatch his films fdfs #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.