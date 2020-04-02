After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:01s - Published After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Donates Huge Amount To Film Industry Workers In Pandemic In Lockdown After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn comes out to support film industry daily wage workers, watch Ashoke Pandit talking about it in this video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Savita Dighe RT @BEINGKKHALID: After salman khan ajay sir is the only other actor iwatch his films fdfs #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn 2 hours ago