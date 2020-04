Rent moratorium passes now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:52s - Published A moratorium that freezes rents in Boston has passed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rent moratorium passes SERA: GOOD MORNING.BOSTON CITY COUNCIL VOTED ON ARESOLUTION WHICH IS NOT BINDINGBUT DESIGNED TO DELIVER AMESSAGE.COUNCILORS ARE CALLING FOR AMORATORIUM ON RENT AND MORTGAGEPAYMENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUCRISIS.THE RESOLUTION CALLS ON MAYORWALSH, GOVERNOR BAKER ANDPRESIDENT TRUMP TO WAIVE THOSEPAYMENTS FOR THOSE WHO HAVE LOSTINCOME DUE TO GOVERNMENTRESTRICTIONS.THE VOTE YESTERDAY WAS 12 TO 1,WITH THE ONE COUNCILOR OPPOSEDSAYING ITโ€™S RECKLESS TO GIVE AFREE PASS ON RENT.AGAIN, THE RESOLUTION DOES NOTCHANGE ANY LAWS.MEANWHILE, A PROPOSED MORATORIUMON EVICTIONS AND FORECLOSURES ISMAKING ITS WAY HERE ON BEACON





