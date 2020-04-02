Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

MORNING?THIS PLACE ALMOST LOOKS LIKE AGHOST TOWN.

THERE ARE HARDLYANY PASSENGERS CHECKING INTOTHE TICKET COUNTERS.

IT SEEMSLIKE THE ONLY PEOPLE TICKETAGENTS HAVE TO TALK WITH THISMORNING ARE EACH OTHER.MEANWHILE TRAVEL WEBSITES ANDTRAVEL AGENTS ARE EXTREMELYBUSY WITH PEOPLE MAKINGCANCELLATIONS.

A MESSAGE ONTHE WEBSITE ORBITZ DOT COMSAYS THE UNPRECEDENTED IMPACTFROM COVI━19 HAS RESULTED INAN OVERWHELMING INCREASE INSERVICE REQUESTS FROM ITSCUSTOMERS.

EMILY HICKS WITHGOING PLACES INCORPORATEDCOVI━19 HAS COSTS HER TRAVELAGENCY ABOUT HALF OF ITSBUSINESS OVER THE LAST THREEWEEKS WITH ABOUT 400CANCELATIONS.

BUT DESPITE THERECENT DROP IN BUSINESS SHEBELIEVES TRAVEL WILL PICK UPAGAIN THIS SUMMER OR FALLESPECIALLY AS MANY PEOPLE TRYTO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOWERAIRFARES.

We survived 9/11 andzika and the swine flu.

All ofthe issues everywhere else.

Weall will get through this” TOGIVE YOU AN IDEA JUST HOW MUCHTRAVELED HAS DROPPED OFFTSA REPORTS ONLY ABOUT 15━THOUSAND PEOPLE FLEW ONTUESDAY MARCH 31ST.

BUT A YEARAGO*TWO*MILLION PEOPLE WHOTRAVELED ON THAT DAY.

LIVE AT