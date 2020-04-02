Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

As more and more governors issue stay-at-home orders nationwide because of the coronavirus outbreak, less and less people are deciding to hop on a plane.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Business should be booming for travel agencies, the coronavirus had other plans

MORNING?THIS PLACE ALMOST LOOKS LIKE AGHOST TOWN.

THERE ARE HARDLYANY PASSENGERS CHECKING INTOTHE TICKET COUNTERS.

IT SEEMSLIKE THE ONLY PEOPLE TICKETAGENTS HAVE TO TALK WITH THISMORNING ARE EACH OTHER.MEANWHILE TRAVEL WEBSITES ANDTRAVEL AGENTS ARE EXTREMELYBUSY WITH PEOPLE MAKINGCANCELLATIONS.

A MESSAGE ONTHE WEBSITE ORBITZ DOT COMSAYS THE UNPRECEDENTED IMPACTFROM COVI━19 HAS RESULTED INAN OVERWHELMING INCREASE INSERVICE REQUESTS FROM ITSCUSTOMERS.

EMILY HICKS WITHGOING PLACES INCORPORATEDCOVI━19 HAS COSTS HER TRAVELAGENCY ABOUT HALF OF ITSBUSINESS OVER THE LAST THREEWEEKS WITH ABOUT 400CANCELATIONS.

BUT DESPITE THERECENT DROP IN BUSINESS SHEBELIEVES TRAVEL WILL PICK UPAGAIN THIS SUMMER OR FALLESPECIALLY AS MANY PEOPLE TRYTO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOWERAIRFARES.

We survived 9/11 andzika and the swine flu.

All ofthe issues everywhere else.

Weall will get through this” TOGIVE YOU AN IDEA JUST HOW MUCHTRAVELED HAS DROPPED OFFTSA REPORTS ONLY ABOUT 15━THOUSAND PEOPLE FLEW ONTUESDAY MARCH 31ST.

BUT A YEARAGO*TWO*MILLION PEOPLE WHOTRAVELED ON THAT DAY.

LIVE AT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

heidiotoo

HeidiO @NYGovCuomo How about some restrictions on @Airbnb? Maybe they should be on pause so that people aren't taking of f… https://t.co/aObog4yDHo 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.