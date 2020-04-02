Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shenzhen is the First Chinese City to Ban the Consumption of Cats and Dogs

Shenzhen is the First Chinese City to Ban the Consumption of Cats and Dogs

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Shenzhen is the First Chinese City to Ban the Consumption of Cats and Dogs

Shenzhen is the First Chinese City to Ban the Consumption of Cats and Dogs

The city of Shenzhen in southeastern China is banning the consumption and trade of wild animals and extending that ban to include ats and dogs, starting on May 1st.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anazamo495

Ana Zamora RT @BBCWorld: Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cat and dogs https://t.co/LFGliht7HH 9 seconds ago

ApolideL

Walter L'apolide Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cats and dogs https://t.co/qCQl8T4AOl 46 seconds ago

uduaketuk24

Uduak Etuk RT @globaltimesnews: #Shenzhen becomes the first Chinese city to ban the sale and consumption of dog, cat meat by banning the consumption o… 49 seconds ago

jenniferlaing

jennifer laing Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cats and dogs https://t.co/lmQsBk5dVP 2 minutes ago

BryceJa68689884

Bryce Jackson🐸 RT @Wardamn5: Finally! Thank God! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 “Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cats and dogs” https://t.co/IujYglsNLI 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.