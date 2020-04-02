Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

The main accused in the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is likely to walk free in the coming days, after a Pakistani court commuted his death sentence.

Lucy Fielder reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentence of the main person accused of murdering Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after the September 11 attacks when he was kidnapped in January 2002.

A video of his murder emerged weeks later.

He was beheaded.

British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was sentenced to death that same year.

But the court ruled on Thursday (April 2) his role in the murder wasn't proven and gave him seven years for the kidnapping.

Sheikh Omar has already spent 18 years in jail awaiting the outcome of an appeal -- so he's likely to walk free in the coming days.

Three co-accused were acquitted.

A prosecutor is expected to file a new appeal, but the four men are likely to be released pending the outcome unless a Supreme Court order stops that happening.

Sheikh Omar enjoyed a privileged upbringing in the UK before attending the London School of Economics.

He was also arrested in India in the 90s for his involvement in kidnapping Western tourists.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the accused mastermind of the Sept.

11 attacks, was also allegedly involved in Pearl's killing.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dstlouislittle5

dstlouislittle RT @psusanta: Pakistan court commutes death sentence of main accused in Daniel Pearl murder case to 7 years | Indiablooms - First Portal on… 7 minutes ago

MSTAREEN

R.E.S.I.S.S.T.A.N.C.E RT @Jana_Shah: So Sindh court commutes death sentence of British militant Omar Saeed Sheikh,convicted of kidnapping & killing Daniel Peari… 7 minutes ago

psusanta

Susanta Pakistan court commutes death sentence of main accused in Daniel Pearl murder case to 7 years | Indiablooms - First… https://t.co/lv9lzxTIIe 7 minutes ago

dailytimespak

Daily Times A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of… https://t.co/5C6jjZ0SxD 12 minutes ago

mariamrehman

Mariam Rehman RT @SamaaEnglish: The Sindh High Court has commuted the death sentence of one of the men convicted of murdering slain Wall Street Journal j… 13 minutes ago

grnairravinivas

Ravindran Nair Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing https://t.co/P8gGmjE26I 15 minutes ago

ParasharPrateek

Prateek Parashhar RT @Reuters: Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel… 22 minutes ago

NomoreUSshrooms

NO More US Mushooms Death sentence of Daniel Pearl′s killer overturned https://t.co/NQ1yGzKaz0 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.