Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pakistan re-arrests men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistan re-arrests men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Pakistan re-arrests men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistan re-arrests men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistani authorities ordered on Friday four men, including a British militant, convicted of the 2002 murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, to be detained for three months despite a lower court’s ruling to overturn their convictions.

Soraya Ali reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pakistan re-arrests men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistani authorities have re-arrested four men convicted of the 2002 murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, one day after a lower court ruled to overturn their convictions.

Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after the 9/11 attacks when we was kidnapped in January 2002, and later beheaded.

On Thursday (April 2), the High Court in Sindh acquitted the four accused, including British militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was originally sentenced to death for masterminding Pearl's murder.

But today (April 3), the Sindh government issued the order to arrest and detain the four before they were released from prison -- to be detained for three months.

The re-arrest of the men gives the Pakistani government time to put together a legal appeal against their acquittal.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

govind_atri

Govind Kumar Atri RT @nailainayat: Lu ji. Huge diplomatic win. Pakistan re-arrests Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, and others convicted in murder of American Journa… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.