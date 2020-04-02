Dua Lipa had to prove she's more than a 'manufactured pop artist'

Global  

Dua Lipa has admitted she wanted to make sure she had a songwriting credit on every track on 'Future Nostalgia' because she felt she had to show the world she is more than a "manufactured pop artist'.

