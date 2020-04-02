Global  

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Announces New Testing Measures In Coronavirus Conference

Health secretary Matt Hancock returns from self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus to lead the daily press briefing.

He is expected to announce a five-point plan to ramp up testing for the population aiming to test 100,000 people a day.

