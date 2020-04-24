Global  

Matt Hancock: We are on track to hit 100,000 tests a day

Matt Hancock: We are on track to hit 100,000 tests a day

Matt Hancock: We are on track to hit 100,000 tests a day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he expects to be on track for hitting his target of 100,000 tests a day using the new online booking system launched Friday.

