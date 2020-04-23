UK to expand coronavirus testing to cover all key workers

Hancock also said that, from tomorrow, any essential workers who need a test, will be able to book an appointment on gov.uk themselves directly.

''This all applies for people in essential worker's households too who need a test,'' he added.

According to the most recent figures, 583,496 tests for coronavirus have now been carried out in the UK, including 23,560 tests carried out yesterday.

138,078 people have tested positive for the virus, that's an increase of 4,583 cases since yesterday.

18,738 have now died.