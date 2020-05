Push To Get Coronavirus Tests Into Underserved Communities IN DELAWARE THERE ARE MORETHAN 4,500 CASES, AND 137DEATHS.LOOKING OUT FOR YOURHEALTH AND SAFETY DURING THISPANDEMIC, KEY TO KEEPINGPEOPLE HEALTHY IS TESTING.HOWARD MONROE REPORTS ON THEPUSH TO GET TESTS INTO UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES.OUR MISSION AT THIS POINTIS CLOSED DOWN TO REACH THEPEOPLE.REPORTER: BUT OUTREACHCONTINUES AMID PANDEMIC, ROCKMINISTRIES IN KENSINGTON ISNEW USING A CHAPLAIN TENT FORCORONAVIRUS TESTING.OFTEN TIMES PEOPLE AREMARGINALIZED AND PEOPLE AREFORGOT ABOUT.REPORTER: CHURCH ONKENSINGTON AVENUE FIRST HADEPIDEMIC AT ITS FRONT DOOR,AND NOW CONFRONTINGCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.THEY HAVE ALL OF THE VIALSTAKEN TEST DONE AND THEN OURCHOP LANES ARE THERE TO PRAYWITH THEM AND JUST TALK WITHTHEM AND SEE HOW WE CAN HELPTHEM REPORT REPORT ROCKMINISTRIES IS TEAMING UP WITHESPERANZA HELP TO DO THISTESTING.RIGHT NOW THEY ARE TESTING 15PEOPLE A TAKE WITH HOPES OFTHE EXPANDING.LESS THAN 10 MILES AWAY INSOUTH PHILADELPHIA COUNCILMANKENYATTA JOHNSON'S OFFICETEAMED UP WITH THE BLACKDOCTORS CONSORTIUM TO SPANTHEY ESTIMATE OVER 300 PEOPLEWERE TESTED IN A MATTER OFHOURS N NEW JERSEY CAMDENCOUNTY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCEDTHEY ARE CLOSING TESTING SITEAT COOPER POINT PARK ON FRIDAYAND IN ITS PLACE WALK UP,DRIVE UP SITES ARE OPENING ATTHE DMV ON EVEFRAM AVENUE ANDANOTHER AT DEADLY GRANGE PARK.OFFICIALS ARE HOPING TO REACHMORE PEOPLE.WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO