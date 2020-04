Some Communities Hit Harder by COVID-19: Helping Areas in Need Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:09s - Published now Some Communities Hit Harder by COVID-19: Helping Areas in Need In cities across the country, there are neighborhoods and zip codes where the virus is hitting the hardest. Communities which were struggling long before the emergence of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Communities Hit Harder by COVID-19: Helping Areas in Need THE VIRUS HAS REVEALED GAPINGHOLES IN OUR NATION'S HEALTHCARESYSTEM...AND SOME COMMUNITIES ARE BEINGHIT HARDER THAN OTHERS.CHRIS CONTE EXPLORES WHAT NEEDSTO BE DONE IN THOSE AREAS... INTHIS NEXTINSTALLMENT... OF THE REBOUND.000226 IT'S REALLY DIVERSEIN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY,THERE ARE NEIGHBORHOODS AND ZIPCODES WHERE THE VIRUS ISHITTING THE HARDEST.COMMUNITIES WHICH WERESTRUGGLING LONG BEFORE THEEMERGENCE OF COVID-19.000738 I THINK IT'S CREATED ALOT OF CONCERN AND UNCERTAINTYMARY COLE LIVES IN ONE OF THOSEPLACE.SHE'S CURRENTLY SHELTERING INPLACE INSIDE HER HOME IN EASTBOSTON.A SECTION OF BOSTON WHEREHEALTHCARE AND HOUSING ARENOTORIOUSLY HARD TO COME BY.001148 WE'RE A WORKING CLASSNEIGHBORHOOD AND A LOT OF PEOPLEIN EAST BOSTON DON'T HAVE THELUXURY OF SHELTERING IN PLACETHIS WORKING CLASS NEIGHBORHOODIS A MYRIAD OF MINORITIES ANDIMMIGRANTS -- THEY HAVE BEEN HITHARDER BY CORONAVIRUS THAN MOSTOTHER AREAS OF THE CITY.WHY?MANY PEOPLE DIDN'T HAVE GOODHEALTHCARE HERE TO BEGIN WITH.MANY LOPES001200 IF YOU DON'T HAVE AHEALTHCARE HOME THEN YOU DON'TFEEL COMFORTABLE WALKING INAND GETTING THE TREATMENT YOUNEEDTHAT IS MANY LOPES.HE OVERSEES THE EAST BOSTONNEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER ALOCAL NON-PROFIT.MANY OF THEIR PATIENTS WHO MIGHTHAVE COVID19 ARE TOO SCARED TOCOME IN .. FOR FEAR THEIRIMMIGRATION STATUS WILL BECHECKED.OR THEY'LL END UP WITH AHOSPITAL BILL THEY CAN'T AFFORD.MANY LOPES001050 A VIRUS ADDED WITHUNEMPLOYMENT AND UNSTABLEHOUSING JUST REALLY MAGNIFIES ITATHOUSANDS TIMESCONTE STANDUPA LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING INMAJOR CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRYIS HELPING THE VIRUS SPREADFASTER.WHEN A FAMILY OF SIX OR TEN ISCRAMMED IN A 600 SQ FT.APARTMENT .. THERE'S NO PLACEFOR SOMEONE TOSELF-QUARANTINE WHEN THEY GETSICK.PLACES LIKE EAST BOSTON HEALTHARE OUTREACHING TO PATIENTS INMULTIPLE LANGUAGES ABOUT COVID.EVEN IF SOMEONE TESTS POSITIVE.. THE HOPE IS THAT NOW THEY'LLBE MORE LIKELY TO GETPREVENTATIVE CARE IN THE FUTURE.MARY COLE000954 I WORRY ABOUT PEOPLE WHOHAVE TO GO TO WORK EVERY DAYAS THE COUNTRY REBOUNDS FROM THEVIRUS ... THERE'S NO SHORTAGE OFISSUES COMING TO LIGHT





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kady Seguin @mukasiri makes great point that #ASM supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 don't only impact miners - they impa… https://t.co/xPtiHz1csl 3 minutes ago Dr Richard A. MacKinnon RT @Cmacf76: Some lesbian, bi, gay and trans people are harder hit than others while socially distancing. Equality is not a luxury; it’s es… 4 hours ago Stonewall Scotland Some lesbian, bi, gay and trans people are harder hit than others while socially distancing. Equality is not a luxu… https://t.co/7Da9Quxnyk 4 hours ago colin macfarlane Some lesbian, bi, gay and trans people are harder hit than others while socially distancing. Equality is not a luxu… https://t.co/kgXnuqa5XP 4 hours ago Ms. Lee RT @LizSzabo: Some communities are hit harder by trauma/disease than others. In September, Cassandra Rollins lost her son to suicide. When… 5 hours ago Taz Rasul RT @stonewalluk: Some lesbian, bi, gay and trans people are harder hit than others while socially distancing. Equality is not a luxury; it’… 7 hours ago Rev. Laura Everett Help me think through this language: I feel like saying “some communities are getting hit harder” by COVID-19 is a… https://t.co/D75vAd9ECw 11 hours ago Anne Jones 🌪 RT @mnhealth: Viruses don’t discriminate. However, pre-existing conditions and health disparities are causing some communities to be hit ha… 17 hours ago