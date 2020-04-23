Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Live: Matt Hancock Take Questions At Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Take Questions At Coronavirus Conference

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
Watch Live: Matt Hancock Take Questions At Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Take Questions At Coronavirus Conference

Health Secretary Matt Hancock provides an update on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at daily press briefing.

It comes after government’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said yesterday that return to normal life in the short term was “wholly unrealistic”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ValerioZach

Zacbrzeski_ stanislaw RT @LBCNews: Watch live: Matt Hancock hosts the daily coronavirus press conference. Follow the latest updates here: https://t.co/MOs77MbO4k… 1 hour ago

karmaxlove1

KARMA PEACE N LOVE RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Get expert analysis and the latest news in our #coronavirus special, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells MPs th… 3 hours ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO RT @talkRADIO: Watch Mike Graham live until 1pm: ► Matt Hancock: We are at the coronavirus peak ► Builder Taylor Wimpey to reopen construct… 4 hours ago

Kaycool40

Kayode taiwo 08037702556 or 08081169403 RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Watch the government's daily #coronavirus briefing as the number of UK hospital deaths rises above 18,000 https://… 5 hours ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Watch Mike Graham live until 1pm: ► Matt Hancock: We are at the coronavirus peak ► Builder Taylor Wimpey to reopen… https://t.co/n7E4pRfyzs 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.