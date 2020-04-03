Global  

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Remains In Self-Isolation

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Remains In Self-Isolation

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Remains In Self-Isolation

Following today’s opening of the first NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, health secretary Matt Hancock takes the daily briefing as the prime minister continues to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

He is expected to discuss issues faced by the NHS and care workers.

