Watch Live: Dominic Raab Hosts Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
Dominic Raab chairs the daily coronavirus conference as Boris Johnson continues his recovery from the disease at Chequers.

It comes as the UK enters its fourth week on lockdown and the number of hospital deaths passes 10,000.

Current lockdown measures are set for review by ministers on Thursday.

