Watch Live: Dominic Raab Takes Questions At Daily Coronavirus Conference Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 24 minutes ago Watch Live: Dominic Raab Takes Questions At Daily Coronavirus Conference Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chairs the press briefing as the prime minister continues his recovery from coronavirus. It comes as the government announces that the spread of the virus is slowing down and vaccine testing is due to start tomorrow. 0

