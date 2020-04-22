Starmer challenges Raab over coronavirus response at Labour leader’s first PMQs

Global  

The Government was accused of being slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis as Dominic Raab faced questions on testing and protection for NHS and care workers in his Prime Minister’s Questions clash with Sir Keir Starmer.

The new Labour leader and Foreign Secretary Mr Raab – deputising for Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister continued his recovery from Covid-19 – faced each other in a sparsely attended House of Commons as the majority of MPs participated remotely.

