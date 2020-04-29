Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Have a Baby Boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital via the couple’s spokesperson who also said “both mother and baby are doing very well”.

Johnson had only recently returned to take charge of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after contracting Covid-19 himself.

He had been due to face new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs for the first time but foreign secretary Dominic Raab will now stand in.

Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 32, announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The PM has previously suggested he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the coronavirus pandemic.