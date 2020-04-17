Global  

Starmer says Government made mistakes in coronavirus response

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has made mistakes and been slow to act in its response to the coronavirus.

The Labour leader says he suspects Dominic Raab is taking time to put forward an exit strategy in regard to lockdown restrictions until Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recovered more fully from his bout of Covid-19.

