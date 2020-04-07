Global  

Sir Keir Starmer sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
The newly elected leader of the Labour party on Tuesday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is in intensive care at a London hospital with Covid-19.

Sir Keir Starmer said his party would act in the national interest and support the government where it could.

