Dolly Parton Is Donating $1 Million to Find a Cure for COVID-19 The 74-year-old country icon has announced she is making the donation to Vanderbilt's ongoing research for a coronavirus cure.

The respiratory illness continues to spread across the globe and claim the lives of thousands.

The donation comes after Parton recently said she believes the pandemic is a "lesson" from God.

Dolly Parton, via Instagram Dolly Parton, via Instagram Dolly Parton, via Instagram