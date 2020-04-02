Ships Off Port Everglades Ready To Dock now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:55s - Published Ships Off Port Everglades Ready To Dock The Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida and have been given conditional approval to dock at Port Everglades. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Darling Digital Soldier Ships Off Port Everglades Ready To Dock https://t.co/NTpAAVrLec via @YouTube 3 minutes ago