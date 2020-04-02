giving back coronavirus

Grant chighizola has- more.

- quick - - they're known for such- charitable events such as the - jolly golf tournament and - jolly gala, but in this time of- need, the bacot mccarty - foundation has made another - commitment to those needing - the most help on the coast.

- sot-todd trenchard: executive - director, bacot - mccarty foundation- "first you assess the problem and then you look at what the - needs are and then you- figure out a way, how to meet - those needs, and that's what- we're doing."

Foundation director todd- trenchard spent most of his day- visiting various non profits an- presenting them with checks - totaling over 60-thousand - dollars to help out with- operating costs during this - time.

- for the mississippi gulf coast- ymca in ocean springs,- that money will go toward - maintaining the daycare service- they've started for the kids of- first responders.

- sot-rob kirkland: ceo, ms gulf- coast ymca- "we have a lot of families of emergency responders who need - their child to be - - - - watched, so that's a service- we're providing and a lot of- them, that's not their- - - - norm, they have other options - and this is new...a new - situation for them, and so bein- able to access these dollars to- help them with the financial ai- is going to be critical."

And it's children and families- that stand to benefit the most- from- these donations.- community care network assists- children and mothers in - transitional situations, and- with the extra demand of- caring for kids out of school - and parents still having to go- to- work, they say it's nice to kno- someone is thinking about - them in this time of stress.- sot-allyson brewer: associate - director, - community care network- "there's not always that..those people coming out to offer us - the assistance, which - is why, you know, bacot mccarty- stepping forward is to help us- is huge."

Bacot mccarty has more future - phases of giving planned with - the - goal of dispersing 100- thousan- dollars to more - community causes, including the- reboot of the - restore jackson county fund to- collect donations.- trenchard hopes these actions - inspire others to give during - this- time.

- sot- todd trenchard - "well i think we all have a responsibility for our communit- to, and i've always been- a proponent of just give- somewhere, we all have somethin- we can give, even if it's - just pick up your cell phone an- text somebody, encourage them - that day, that- can be a great morale booster."

- - - in ocean springs, grant -