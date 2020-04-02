Global  

Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday with star-studded video call

Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday with star-studded video call

Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday with star-studded video call

Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday with star-studded video call The 'This Morning' presenter turned 58 on Wednesday, but noted his special day felt "weird" because the country is on lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, which prevented him from coming into contact with others.

Holly Willoughby via 'This Morning': Holly then gifted her co-presenter a Colin the Caterpillar cake, and revealed she had surprised him with a star-studded video call, which featured Dec Donnelly, Leigh Francis, Emma Bunton, Christine Bleakley, Davina McCall and her husband Dan Baldwin.

Phillip Schofield via 'This Morning':

