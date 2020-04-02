Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
US Alcohol Sales Surge Following Stay-At-Home Orders With stay-at-home orders becoming widely prevalent in the United States, a large number of Americans now find themselves stuck at home.

Many places that serve alcohol, such as restaurants and bars, have closed.

But liquor and grocery stores have remained open.

According to research from Nielsen, people are stocking up on their favorite drinks.

For the week ending on March 21, alcoholic beverage sales in the U.S. rose by a whopping 55 percent.

Ready-to-drink cocktails saw the biggest increase, with a 106 percent spike in sales.

Hard seltzer brands continued to remain strong, with White Claw and Truly sitting at the top.

Beer also saw a rise, with bulk beer packs experiencing a 90 percent increase compared to last year’s sales.

Spirits saw a 75 percent increase, while wine sales experienced a significant 66 percent increase.

Online sales have seen a 243 percent increase, dominating in-store sales.

