Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blackfoot Doctor Says Coronavirus Spread Will Devastate Indigenous Communities

Blackfoot Doctor Says Coronavirus Spread Will Devastate Indigenous Communities

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Blackfoot Doctor Says Coronavirus Spread Will Devastate Indigenous Communities

Blackfoot Doctor Says Coronavirus Spread Will Devastate Indigenous Communities

16,000 people.

19 hospital beds.

Zero ventilators.

Those are the resources Dr. Esther Tailfeathers says are available to patients at the Cardston Health Centre, which services the Kanai First Nations and other communities in southwestern Alberta.

Indigenous populations are more at-risk during a pandemic because of many existing barriers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.