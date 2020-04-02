Avoid Cyber Attacks While Working from Home

During the pandemic?

Many of us are working from home... the increase in people tapping into work from their personal computers can create a playground for cyber criminals.

We live in an era of technology where for many jobs?

All you need to work from home is a personal computer.

Xxx but if you're not careful?

You could fall into a trap.

And cyber attackers could take your information?

And your money?

At the click of a keyboard.

Nat: click i spoke to nathan little?

Vice president of incident response and digital forensics at tetra defense.

He tells me one of the biggest risks stems from working from a personal computer.

"because of the rush to get everybody working from home, those work computers are often not protected with the same antivirus tools, the same monitoring tools as maybe work computers are.

Or maybe they just never have been and they might be filled with malware that's gotten on there over the years that's gone undetected."

Many people working from home are plugging into their office networks through a virtual private network or VPN.

Or vpn.

"then all of a sudden you're introducing that malware to the office network."

While a lot of hackers didn't use to care much about your personal computer?

A whole company network is a big fish on their line.

"you almost have a sense of security being so far away from the actual office, you're like oh well my computers at home, im on my home internet, i cant access my office.

But a lot of malware that can exist on computers its connecting back to the attackers all the time."

Be on the look out for strange emails and attachments that may look legitimate?

But seem a bit too urgent or too good to be true.

There are ways to protect yourself and stay vigilant while working from a home computer.

"make sure that you have proper antivirus on them, make sure you're staying alert to emails or things that may seem suspicious."

Tetra tells me human resource workers are some of the most highly targeted employees... because cyber criminals want to track how they set up payroll?

And change the accounts where that money is going to.

Also be on the look out for new websites that claim to have information about coronavirus or the government stimulus package... they could be malicious and infect your computer. Rely on kimt dot com and government websites to get your information.

Rely on kimt dot com and government websites to get your information.///