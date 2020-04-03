Global  

Watch what filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's lockdown routine is

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar urged all his fans to stay home during lockdown.

Bhandarkar is listening to retro music & gardening to kill his quarantine time.

The filmmaker is also utilising his time by working out.

Bhandarkar suggested his fans to watch films, read books and spend quality time with family during lockdown.

Previously, Bhandarkar took part in the janta curfew clapping to thank COVID-19 fighters.

