Ray's Food Place gives students access to Wi-Fi

Closed students have been forced to learn online.

But a lack of internet has made it difficult for some.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us, if homeschooling is not an option, there's always the grocery store.

Coronavirus / free wifi for students / veneta :0 coronavirus/pat stevenson / ray's food place customer :16 coronavirus/jay payne / manager, ray's food place :44 reporter :50 coronavirus/ sarah naegeli/ west lane tech 1:14 trt 1:36 just like all grocery stores, ray's food place is working to keep goods in stock and making sure their employees stay safe while the store stays clean.

But one new program has customers like pat stevenson feeling good about shopping at the medford based chain.

Sot: this is what small community is all about, you're helping people, you're doing these things.

That program gives students access to the store's wifi so they can go to class in the store's parking lot.

It's happening at all 22 of their locations across the state including roseburg and oakridge.

The students use a network that's dedicated for them.

Veneta store manager jay payne says it's ready to go, all the students have to do is ask them for the password.

Sot: i think it's really going to help the community it should help those kids to be able to continue their school work.

Stand up payne says any studets, regardless of their school district, can use their wifi.

He says students will also be use their bathrooms and of course, get food if they're hungry sarah naegeli is the business manager at west lane tech, a public charter high school.

She says at least 6 students dont have access to a computer or the internet at home.

They're working get student laptops if they dont have them.

Sot: ray's food place is a huge part of our community anyway, they do a lot to help support not only the community but the schools as well.

So i think this gong to be a great, great help.

A helping hand that's giving students the tools to learn in these trying times.

In veneta i'm michael sevren