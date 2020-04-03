Global  

The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak

The White House may recommend that all Americans cover their face when going out in public.

Masks aren't a guaranteed barrier to viral illnesses, especially because most people wear them incorrectly.

Epidemiologists, however, say they might help if people put them on before they know they're sick.

President Trump has not announced any official recommendations, but he did note that new safety guidelines are coming.

