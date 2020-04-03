Will & Grace S11E16 We Love Lucy

Will & Grace 11x16 "We Love Lucy" Season 11 Episode 16 Promo trailer HD - Will claims living with Grace is like Ricky living with Lucy.

When Karen and Jack hear this, they each claim that they are the Lucy of the group.

Grace, Karen, and Jack each imagine themselves as Lucy (during “Vitameatavegamin,” “Chocolate Factory,” and “Grape-Stomping”), with Will as the Ricky to all of them.

Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan guest star.