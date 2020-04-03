The IRS To Send $1,200 Checks Starting Next Week

The IRS will begin sending out coronavirus stimulus checks as soon as April 9.

This is according to an internal distribution plan obtained by The Washington Post.

Electronic payments will be sent out next Friday, the internal document said.

Paper checks will be mailed out to Americans on a weekly rotation.

The plan set priority for paper check distribution to those with the lowest-income.

Individual taxpayers making $10,000 or less will get their checks on April 24.