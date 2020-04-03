Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The IRS To Send $1,200 Checks Starting Next Week

The IRS To Send $1,200 Checks Starting Next Week

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
The IRS To Send $1,200 Checks Starting Next Week

The IRS To Send $1,200 Checks Starting Next Week

The IRS will begin sending out coronavirus stimulus checks as soon as April 9.

This is according to an internal distribution plan obtained by The Washington Post.

Electronic payments will be sent out next Friday, the internal document said.

Paper checks will be mailed out to Americans on a weekly rotation.

The plan set priority for paper check distribution to those with the lowest-income.

Individual taxpayers making $10,000 or less will get their checks on April 24.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

manahil04679559

manahil RT @davecclarke: The #IRS will send stimulus checks next week to taxpayers with direct-deposit, then paper checks over five months, startin… 20 minutes ago

WomenSaveUSA

Remove Trump Now!🚨🇺🇸 RT @jameshohmann: The #IRS will send stimulus checks next week to taxpayers with direct-deposit, then paper checks over five months, starti… 2 hours ago

carmen_armillas

Carmen Armillas RT @bpopken: BREAKING: Direct deposited stimulus relief checks estimated to happen by April 13th, with paper checks starting the week of Ma… 5 hours ago

ConcernedFruit

Furious Citizen RT @PhilipRucker: The #IRS will send stimulus checks next week to taxpayers with direct-deposit, then paper checks over five months, starti… 5 hours ago

ndngenuity

ndngenuity RT @bydarrylfears: The #IRS will send stimulus checks next week to taxpayers with direct-deposit, then paper checks over five months, start… 5 hours ago

legallybae

LegallyBae RT @PostScottWilson: The #IRS will send stimulus checks next week to taxpayers with direct-deposit, then paper checks over five months, sta… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.