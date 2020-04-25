IRS TO SEND OUT ABOUT 150 MILLION MORE STIMULUS CHECKS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS

County.

This evening many people across north alabama say they are still waiting for their stimulus checks... members of the i-r-s say at least 1.3 million economic impact payments have been made in alabama-- and there are still more to come over the next few weeks.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to with those still waiting for their checks and learned why it's taking so long.

Deb ezell/ resident "everyone else was getting it and we thought something must not be right here, so we decided maybe we need to check into that" lindsay cravens/ resident "i'm not too worried about when it's coming but it's going to be a blessing for sure."

These two women have one thing in common--they haven't received their stimulus checks yet.

Lindsay cravens/ resident "we're okay.

We are being patient."

Both women said they filed their 2018 taxes--and were never notified there was missing banking information.

"clicked on the get my payment link and submitted my information and it did say i qualified for the stimulus check but they didn't have my bank account information.

Deb ezell/ resident "we had to go online to irs.gov and update our banking information."

Lindsay cravens says her family is financially okay right now--but she could still use the help.

Lindsay cravens/ resident "we haven't purchased a home yet so i think we are going to set it aside for a down payment on a home this year."

Deb ezell on the other hand-- is going to donate her stimulus check to people in her church.

Deb ezell/ resident "since we've been blessed and we have income coming in, we want to be able to help in other ways with people who may be struggling right now."

Both women say they hope people who need the money get their stimulus checks soon.

Lindsay cravens/ resident "i know a lot of people are struggling right now and i do feel bad about that.

There are some that are desperate and need it."

Deb ezell/ resident "if you have a job right now, take that stimulus check and use it to help other people."

The i-r-s tells us about 150 million payments will be sent out over the next few weeks.

Reporting in huntsville, casey