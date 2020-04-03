Sagamore Spirit is producing hand sanitizer for health care workers

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Sagamore Spirit Distillery is making hand sanitizer at its facility for healthcare workers at Johns Hopkins Hospital who are in need of medical supplies and protective gear due to the coronavirus outbreak.

